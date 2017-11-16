Tuition freeze approved for Eastern Kentucky University

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) – The Eastern Kentucky University Board of Regents has approved a tuition freeze for the 2018-19 academic year.

News outlets report the freeze was approved following a request from university president Michael Benson on Wednesday.

Benson said at the meeting the freeze “is a calculated, informed risk that we’ve got to take.”

While discussing the university’s goal of providing affordable education Board chair Craig Turner said, “I hope this is a game changer and sends a message.” Student Regent Laura Jackson called the freeze a “recruitment tool,” and predicted it’d improve retention rates saying current students are excited about it.

Benson said despite near-record enrollment the past three years, this fall had a decline of 321 students. The decrease has equated to an approximate loss of $2 million for the university.