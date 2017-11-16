Transy rolls 130-98 in wild opener

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Transylvania men’s basketball opened up the season with a 130-98 win over Greenville.  The Panthers averaged 129 points per game a season ago.

The Pioneers were led by Gabe Schmitt’s game-high 24 points and 9 rebounds.  Robert Dence finished with 13 points while Cooper Theobald added in 10.

Three Pios tallied 12 points apiece off the bench to pace Transy past the Panthers.  Greenville finished 11-61 from behind the 3-point line and 29-107 from the field overall.

Transy grabbed 77 rebounds and dished out 42 assists.

Centre visits the Beck Center Monday the 20th for a 7:30 tip.

