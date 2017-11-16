Time for the Great American Smokeout

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The American Cancer Society’s Great American Smokeout has kicked off.

As part of the 52 Weeks of Public Health Campaign, the Kentucky Department for Public Health within the Cabinet for Health and Family Services is raising awareness about lung cancer in Kentucky.

Lung cancer impacts Kentuckians more than any other cancer. In Kentucky, both men and women have significantly higher rates of lung cancer than other state in the U.S. More Kentuckians have died from lung cancer than all of the next seven leading causes of cancer death combined.

Smoking tobacco is the main contributor to Kentucky’s high lung cancer rates. Kentucky has the second highest smoking rate in the nation with 1 out of every 4 adults in Kentuckians smokes.

People who want to quit smoking can receive help through Kentucky Quit Now , a free, statewide telephone-based tobacco cessation resource.

For more information and resources about lung cancer and lung cancer screening, please visit the Lung Cancer Alliance website at , the Kentucky LEADS Collaborative website at , and the Kentucky Cancer Consortium Lung Cancer Network at

Throughout the 52 Weeks of Public Health Campaign, DPH will highlight the important work of public health professionals as well as spread awareness about statewide health issues. Additional information about the campaign is available on the DPH website as well as the CHFS Facebook page where Kentuckians are encouraged to like and share public health awareness posts.