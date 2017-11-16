Secretary of State creates medical marijuana task force

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ)- One of Kentucky’s top democrats is taking a big step towards bringing medical marijuana to the commonwealth.

Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes announced the launch of a new medical marijuana task force Wednesday.

Her office says it will focus on a “legislative proposal” to legalize medical marijuana.

Secretary Grimes says this task force is made up of a variety of leaders and advocates from across the state including one man with who has personally dealt with both the benefits and consequences of medicating with marijuana.

Jaime Montalvo says he was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis back in 2007.

“I was quickly put on a regiment of about 12 to 13 different prescriptions,” said Jaime Montalvo, founder of Kentuckians for Medicinal Marijuana.

But Montalvo says he found cannabis to be much more effective.

“My quality of life got better to the point where I was able to do more exercise, become more mobile, lost weight,” said Montalvo.

But medical marijuana is not legal in Kentucky and soon Montalvo found himself in handcuffs for growing the plant in his home and lost custody of his son for more than 6 months.

“Your son doesn’t see you for six months because of a plant,” said Montalvo.

Montalvo says it was that experience that motivated him to call for change and now he is one of several on secretary grimes’s task force looking for legislation to do just that.

The general assembly begins their 2018 session in January.