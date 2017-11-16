November is Diabetic Eye Disease Awareness Month! Therefore we are joined today by Dr. Belinda Shirkey to discuss why it is so important for people who are diabetic to seek assistance of a retina specialist. A retina specialist is a doctor who deals with problems related to the nerve in the back of the eye wall, that sends images to the brain. The Retina Associates of Kentucky have been dedicated to helping patients with diabetic eye disease for 40 years. They provide the best patient care in a compassionate, personalized and timely manner.

