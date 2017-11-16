Proof Fitness – Glider Workouts

By:
Submitted:

Today we were joined by Lydia Sweetser to show us how to use the “glider” in a workout! Lydia is a training director at Proof Fitness, and was here to show us how to effectively and safely workout. Today she taught us some new tips and tricks to sculpt and tone! Anyone can do these glider workouts, since they are so easily accessible! Proof Fitness also has a special promotion going on now, if you sign up anytime throughout November, you will receive $150 worth of products & services, along with a free heart rate monitor!

Visit Proof Fitness at:

4101 Tates Creek Centre Dr, Ste 164, Lexington, KY

Facebook: “Proof Fitness”

Instagram: Lydia_sweets94

(859) 559-0222

lydia.sweetser@prooffitness.com

