Milder temperatures return for Friday, with unsettled weather on Saturday

Overview: Warmer temperatures return for Friday and Saturday with highs around 60 degrees, as winds increase from the south. Strong thunderstorms are possible for Saturday afternoon and evening as a strong cold front moves across the region. Gusty winds around 40 mph will be possible at times Friday night into Saturday night. Colder temperatures arrive by Sunday and early next week, with highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Drier weather will develop for early next week, yet more rain showers are possible around Thanksgiving Day.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies and chilly temperatures continue, with a low of 30 degrees.

FRIDAY: Skies will be partly cloudy for Friday, with a high temperature of 60 degrees.

FRIDAY NIGHT: A few rain showers will be possible, along with gusty winds, with a low temperature of 52 degrees.

SATURDAY: Rain showers and thunderstorms are likely for late Saturday, as a strong cold front moves across Kentucky. Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible, with gusty winds the biggest issue. Saturday high temperatures will be around 61 degrees, yet temperatures will fall quickly as the cold front moves through Kentucky late in the day.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies and cold temperatures will be around, with a low temperature of 35 degrees.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies and colder temperatures develop, with a high temperature of only 39 degrees.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies and cold temperatures develop, with a low of 25 degrees.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies and chilly temperatures continue, with a high of 48 degrees.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies and cold temperatures linger, with a low temperature of 34 degrees.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies and cool temperatures continue, with a high temperature of 54 degrees.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies and chilly temperatures continue, with a low temperature of 32 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies will continue, with a chilly high temperature of 45 degrees.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies and cold temperatures continue, with a low of 29 degrees.

THANKSGIVING DAY THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies will be around for Thanksgiving Day, with a high temperature of 46 degrees.

-Chief Meteorologist Jason Myers