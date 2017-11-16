Man accused of assaulting, trying to run over pregnant girlfriend

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Laurel County man was arrested Thursday afternoon after sheriff’s deputies say he assaulted his pregnant girlfriend, tried to run over her with his pickup truck and did it all in front of his six-year old son.

Laurel County sheriff’s deputies say they answered a domestic violence call just after 3:30 p.m. off O. Johnson Road, about 8-miles southwest of London.

Investigators say 36-year old Brandon Karr, of East Bernstadt, assaulted his pregnant girlfriend several times by putting his hands around her throat and over her face and struck her arm with his fist, possibly breaking her arm.

Deputies say after the alleged assault, he tried to run over his girlfriend in the yard with his Dodge pickup truck.

Investigators say the reported attack happened in front of Karr’s six-year old son, who was placed in protective custody by social services.

Brandon Karr was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree-Domestic Violence and Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree, according to deputies.

He was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.