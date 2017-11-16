Lexington school goes on lockdown during dismissal

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Yates Elementary School in Lexington was forced to go on lockdown during dismissal Thursday afternoon after someone near the school claimed to have a weapon.

In a letter sent out to parents, the Principal Twanjua Jones said: “During dismissal this afternoon, we were made aware that an individual in the vicinity of our campus claimed to have a weapon. Out of an abundance of caution, we halted dismissal and brought everyone inside the building. We called both the Fayette County Department of Law Enforcement and the Lexington Division of Police and were advised to place our school on lockdown as a precautionary measure.”

Jones says after the police responded, they determined there was no danger and they assisted with dismissal.

She goes on to say there will be officers on campus Friday morning “to provide an additional level of reassurance.”