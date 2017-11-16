KSP: Missing woman last seen with man considered dangerous

PADUCAH, Ky. (WTVQ) – State Police are trying to find a missing woman who was last seen with a man investigators consider dangerous.

Investigators say 41-year old Lori Peavy was last seen Tuesday, November 14, 2017, around 3:00 p.m. in the Paducah area. They say she was with 42-year old Billy Jo Williams.

State Police say Williams has multiple active warrants which include a felony indictment in Kentucky for Assault 2nd Degree.

Investigators say if you see Williams, you should not approach him.

KSP says Peavy and Williams have ties to several states, including Florida, North Carolina, Louisiana and Tennessee.

Investigators say they’re concerned for Peavy’s safety.

She is white, 5’4,” approximately 135-pounds with long light brown hair.

Williams is white, 5’9,” approximately 155-pounds with short dark hair and a receding hairline.

Anyone with information about Peavy’s whereabouts is asked to contact KSP Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.

People can also report tips anonymously through the KSP app. The app is available for iPhone, iPad and Android applications and can be easily downloaded for free through Apple and Google Play stores.