KSP: Missing woman found safe, man arrested

FULTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police say a woman believed to be in danger has been found safe.

On Wednesday, state police asked for helping in locating 41-year-old Lori Peavy.

They say she was with 42-year-old Billy Joe Williams, who investigators say is considered dangerous.

State police say at around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Peavy and Williams were located in a motel in Fulton.

They say Peavy was unharmed.

Williams was arrested on a Kentucky indictment charging him with assault and tampering with a witness.

He is in the Marshall County Jail.