In Kentucky town, gay-marriage opponent Kim Davis still divides

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) – Residents in a Kentucky county fear the 2018 election will stir up the gay marriage license controversy again after the clerk who went to jail over the issue announced her re-election campaign.

Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis spent five days in jail during the summer of 2015 for refusing to issue the licenses because she opposes same-sex marriage. The state legislature eventually changed the law to remove clerks’ names from the marriage licenses.

Davis announced the she would run for re-election this week. Morehead native Lois Hawkins said she fears the race could make people angry all over again.

Elwood Caudill says he plans to run against Davis. He says he does not plan to make Davis’ refusal a campaign issue but it might become one anyway.