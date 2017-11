Kentucky donors stay on top

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Heading into the last day of the 30th annual Big Blue Crush, Kentucky still maintains the lead –2,032 to 1,397 – against Tennessee.

“What a week we’ve had so far,” said Martha Osborne, Vice President of Marketing for Kentucky Blood Center (KBC). “Generous Kentucky blood donors are rolling up their sleeves, beating Tennessee, and making sure that Kentucky patients have the blood they need during the upcoming holiday season.”

Big Blue Crush, which continues through Friday, is the yearly blood drive competition between Kentucky and Tennessee fans to see who can donate the most blood for the holidays.

Anyone who registers to give blood with Kentucky Blood Center this week will receive a long-sleeve black T-shirt and a chance to win tickets to the Kentucky-Louisville football game on Nov. 25.

KBC leads the overall blood donation competition against Medic Regional Blood Center in Knoxville 16-12, with 1 tie. KBC has won the past seven years.

KBC donor centers, listed below, are open special Crush hours this week, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.





Beaumont Donor Center

3121 Beaumont Centre Circle, Lexington

Andover Donor Center

3130 Maple Leaf Drive, Lexington

Middletown Donor Center

12905 Shelbyville Road, Louisville

Somerset Donor Center

10 Stonegate Centre at Stoplight 16A

Pikeville Donor Center

472 S. Mayo Trail

To find Big Blue Crush mobile blood drives or for donation information, visit kybloodcenter.org or call 800.775-2522, ext. 3758.

Blood donors must be at least 17-years-old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds and be in general good health. Donors must also show a photo I.D. with first and last name, like a state-issued driver’s license. Sixteen-year-old donors must have a signed parental permission slip, which can be found at kybloodcenter.org.