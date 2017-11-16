It’ll be sunny and chilly today. Enjoy the sunshine because the rain returns this weekend.

This mornings cold front continues to move into the Bluegrass region and will leave us with chilly high temperatures today. High’s will only climb into the 40’s this afternoon but we will get to see a bit of sunshine. Tonight will be another cold one with mostly clear skies and a low temperature near 31 degrees. Be sure to bundle up tonight and tomorrow morning. On your Friday we will see a bit of sunshine to start off the day along with some warm temperatures near 60 degrees. However, late Friday evening clouds and rain chances return. The showers and storms will then kick off your weekend weather on Saturday. Be sure to have the umbrellas and stay weather aware. There is the potential for strong storms as well as high winds. Sustained winds on Saturday will be out of the southwest between 16 and 20 miles per hour with gusts as high as 38 miles per hour. By Sunday the rain will clear out bringing us another sunny but chilly day. Enjoy the sunny skies today and remember to stay weather aware on Saturday. Have a great day!