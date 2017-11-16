Elderly woman critically injured in Frankfort house fire

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Firefighters in Frankfort pulled an elderly woman from a house fire early Thursday morning.

Chief Wayne Briscoe of the Frankfort Fire & EMS says the call originally came in as a medical alert but when they arrived at the home at 218 Eastover Drive, they discovered it was a house fire.

They say the woman was the only person in the home. She was taken to Frankfort Regional Medical Center in critical condition, then transferred to the University of Kentucky Medical Center.

Briscoe says their preliminary investigation reveals the woman was smoking while on oxygen and that is what likely caused the fire.

The home sustained significant damage, according to Briscoe.