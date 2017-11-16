Complete game

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Sometimes it’s hard to see progress.

Playing in close, competitive games against everyone on the schedule this season save Miss State had some Solid Blue fans on the fence about Kentucky.

Then the football Cats went down to Vandy and handed the Dores a 23-point loss.

The best win of the season headed into the final two games of the year…both huge by the way at Georgia and hosting UofL.

Was the win in Nashville the most complete the Cats have played to date?

Hear from Mark Stoops in the video.