Check out this yummy recipe for Dark Chocolate Cranberry Pumpkin Seed Bark from Wild Thyme​ with chef, Allison Davis!

Dark Chocolate Cranberry Pumpkin Seed Bark

gluten free, grain free, paleo, vegan, no bake

Ingredients

  • 5ounces dark dark chocolate 70% or more
  • Pinch salt
  • 1/8teaspoon instant espresso powder optional
  • 1teaspoon pumpkin pie spice divided
  • 1/2cup dried cranberries
  • 1/4cup pumpkin seeds aka pepitas

Instructions

  1. Line a small baking sheet with parchment paper or a nonstick pad and set aside.
  2. Break the chocolate bar(s) into chunks and place them in a microwave-safe bowl. Heat on high in 30-second increments, stirring in between, until melted.
  3. Stir in the salt and the instant espresso powder (if using) and half of the pumpkin pie spice.
  4. Pour the melted chocolate onto the prepared pan and use a spatula to smooth into an even layer.
  5. Sprinkle the remaining pumpkin pie spice evenly over the chocolate. Then do the same with the pumpkin seeds and cranberries.
  6. Let the chocolate cool to room temperature, then freeze until completely solid.
  7. Use a knife or your hands to break the chocolate into fragments.
