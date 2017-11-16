Check out this yummy recipe for Dark Chocolate Cranberry Pumpkin Seed Bark from Wild Thyme​ with chef, Allison Davis!

Dark Chocolate Cranberry Pumpkin Seed Bark
gluten free, grain free, paleo, vegan, no bake
Ingredients
- 5ounces dark dark chocolate 70% or more
- Pinch salt
- 1/8teaspoon instant espresso powder optional
- 1teaspoon pumpkin pie spice divided
- 1/2cup dried cranberries
- 1/4cup pumpkin seeds aka pepitas
Report this ad
Instructions
- Line a small baking sheet with parchment paper or a nonstick pad and set aside.
- Break the chocolate bar(s) into chunks and place them in a microwave-safe bowl. Heat on high in 30-second increments, stirring in between, until melted.
- Stir in the salt and the instant espresso powder (if using) and half of the pumpkin pie spice.
- Pour the melted chocolate onto the prepared pan and use a spatula to smooth into an even layer.
- Sprinkle the remaining pumpkin pie spice evenly over the chocolate. Then do the same with the pumpkin seeds and cranberries.
- Let the chocolate cool to room temperature, then freeze until completely solid.
- Use a knife or your hands to break the chocolate into fragments.