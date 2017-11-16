Bus manufacturer plans to create up to 550 jobs in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Kentucky officials say a bus manufacturer plans to create up to 550 full-time jobs by opening a parts-production operation in Bullitt County.

Gov. Matt Bevin’s office said Thursday that New Flyer of America Inc. intends to invest $40 million to lease and upgrade a facility in Shepherdsville. Officials say the company expects to begin work on the project this month and to be in full operation by the end of 2019.

The Kentucky operation will support the company’s efforts to boost in-house production of components.

New Flyer of America is a U.S. subsidiary of New Flyer Industries Inc. The company offers a line of transit buses and is a player in the motor coach market.

The company is eligible for up to $8.5 million in tax incentives preliminarily approved by the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority.