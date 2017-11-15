Winchester police detective testifies, reveals more details on double-murder

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – In Winchester, six people are accused in the shooting deaths of two 16-year-olds.

Four of those six were back in court Wednesday, as the lead detective on the case took the stand with more details about what happened the night the girls died.

Detective Tom Bell took the oath and told the courtroom, when first responders got to the scene, they found Kayla Holland, dead from a gunshot wound to the back of the head.

Adrianna Castro was shot in the torso, and died later at the hospital.

Denzel Hill is one of six charged in the case. According to Detective Bell, police have what they believe is hard evidence that Hill was involved.

“There’s a witness that observed a black male scaling a fence on Church Alley and he dropped his phone,” said Detective Bell. “We believe it to be Mr. Hill’s phone… pictures of him and another young child on the phone, lots of selfies.”

Michaela Buford is also charged. She allegedly drove Hill, along with Ronnie Ellis and Darian Skinner to the scene.

We now know there was another 16-year-old in the car with the suspects.

Detective Bell says that person told him they didn’t see what happened. They are not charged.

Other witnesses say they saw all three men on the scene of the shooting.

“All three of them were together,” asked the Commonwealth Attorney. “That’s correct,” said Bell. “All three of them had guns? According to the witnesses that is correct. So, all three of them according to the witnesses, discharged those firearms? That is correct.”

Detective Bell says witnesses told him the men were shooting at Matthew Carmen, another suspect in the case, who Bell says did fire back.

He says Castro and Holland were caught in the crossfire.

The judge sent the suspects’ cases to the Grand Jury to be heard later this month.