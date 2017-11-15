Wealth Wednesday

It’s another Wednesday Wealth under our belts with JT Davis our Asset Management Consultant. Today, JT talked to our very own Katie Solove and David Goldman about Roth IRA’s and Retirement funds. We know that during the holidays everyone’s first thought isn’t saving. Spending is usually what is talked about the most, who doesn’t love spoiling their friends and families. Yes, ofcourse this is okay but JT Davis still reminds us to keep on track so we can have a successful financial future.

 

If you would like more information you can visit their website

Or give them a call at (859) 608-6594

