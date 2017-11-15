UPDATE: Coroner identifies teen killed in Clark County crash

Winchester, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Clark County coroner has released the name of the teenager killed in a fiery crash in Winchester Tuesday night.

The victim is 16-year-old Dylan Fields.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office says the accident happened about a quarter mile from the Save-a-lot on Ecton Road at around 7:30 p.m.

Deputies say the car went off the road, hit a concrete barrier, flipped and caught fire.

The coroner says Fields was trapped in the car when it caught fire.

Two other people in the car were able to get out and were taken to Clark Regional Medical Center for treatment.