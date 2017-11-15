Third Winchester teenager dead within a week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- A third teenager has died in Winchester in just a week’s time.

The coroner says 16-year-old Dylan Fields was trapped in a fiery car wreck Tuesday night. His death has only added to the community’s pain.

The Clark County Schools Superintendent tells ABC 36 he thinks the staff might even be having a harder time than the students right now. They have all lost one staff member and now three students in 30 days..

The county coroner says 16-year-old Dylan Fields was trapped in a car 7:30 Tuesday night near the Save-A-Lot on Ecton Road. The car hit a concrete barrier, flipped, and caught fire. A man and a woman were also in the car. The sheriff says two passers-by were able to pull the woman to safety before the car caught fire.

Family and friends did not want to talk about Fields on camera today, but a relative told ABC 36’s Veronica Jean Seltzer:

“We’re all trying to wrap our minds around this. He was a great kid & his family loves him very much.”

A friend wrote he was a talented basketball player who made nearly every shot:

“The world is going to miss out on the talent that boy had he was gonna show the world what he was made of he was the best man jus the best person in the world he’d give u the shirt off his back and freeze jus so you wouldn’t be cold.” [sic].

Superintendent Paul Christy says there are grief counselors available at the high school, two lower schools that Fields’ siblings attend, and Phoenix Academy where Fields was a student. He was working to transition back to the district’s traditional high school, George Rogers Clark.

Therapy dogs also visited Phoenix Wednesday. Christy says they have been so beneficial through the district’s recent tragedies that he is considering buying the district its own dogs.

Christy also says the two other people hurt in the wreck, plus one person who helped save their lives, were all former students.