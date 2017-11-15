The Latest: Funeral under way for family in Texas shooting



AP Photo/Eric Gay

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (AP) — The Latest on the funeral for some victims of the Texas church shooting (all times local):

A funeral service for eight members of one family who were among the more than two dozen killed in a shooting at a small Texas church has gotten under way with 3,000 mourners in attendance and hundreds more turned away.

Church member John Holcombe survived the massacre and invited the public to the service Wednesday for his pregnant wife and three of her children, his parents, a brother and a toddler niece. The funeral is taking place at an event center in Floresville, Texas, about 12 miles (19 kilometers) from the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, where the shooting occurred.

A string of limousines carrying victims’ families accompanied the black and white hearses to the event center. Fire marshal and sheriff’s deputies stood by as hundreds of others waited in line to enter the service, some in funeral attire and others in casual clothes.

News reporters are barred from entering and are being held in a pen with two trucks obscuring the view inside.

The dead will be buried privately on an unspecified date.

