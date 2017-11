KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A teenager is charged after a threat is made against students in Knox County.

According to Kentucky State Police, someone left an anonymous message, threatening to harm students in Knox County Public Schools on November 8th.

On Wednesday, state police announced that a 16-year-old was charged with terroristic threatening.

They say he is from Corbin and attends Lynn Camp High School.

State police also say he confessed to making the threat.