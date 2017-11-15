State representative calls for investigation over sexual harassment settlement

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – A state representative has filed a complaint asking for an investigation into a sexual harassment settlement reportedly entered into by four other House members.

Representative Jim Wayne, D-Louisville, filed the complaint with the Kentucky Legislative Ethics Commission

“I have requested that the Legislative Ethics Commission investigate the serious questions that have arisen about sexual harassment in the State Legislature,” Wayne said in a press release. “Our priority must be to ensure that all employees have a safe and secure workplace, one in which they are free from harassment and able to make complaints, if needed, without fear of retaliation. We also need to seek transparency regarding the funding source for any sexual harassment settlements entered into by lawmakers.”

Wayne goes on to say that the investigation is the only way to show “we’re serious about providing a safe work environment.”

Former Kentucky House Speaker Jeff Hoover was one of the four who admitted to reaching a settlement over a sexual harassment claim.

He resigned his speakership after it was revealed he reached the settlement.

Representative Brian Linder of Dry Ridge has also come forward to say he signed a settlement agreement over a sexual harassment claim.

Governor Matt Bevin has called for the lawmakers involved to resign.