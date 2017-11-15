Renovations planned at Muhammad Ali Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – The Muhammad Ali Center is preparing for a round of renovations next year in the boxing great’s Kentucky hometown.

Ali Center officials say the updates to the Louisville cultural center will include a redesign of the main lobby and retail store.

The renovations are expected to begin in mid-January next year and will take about three months to complete. Officials say visitors will still have access to most areas, including exhibits and most private event spaces. The center is expected to be closed to visitors from Jan. 8-14.

Ali Center spokeswoman Jeanie Kahnke told The Courier-Journal that the cost of new flooring alone will be about $250,000, with the cost of the rest of the work not yet certain. Officials said donations will cover most of the expense.

