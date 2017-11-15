Rain showers early tonight, with sunshine for Thursday

Overview: Rain showers linger for early tonight, yet diminish into early Thursday morning. Chilly temperatures and more sunshine develops for Thursday. Warmer temperatures return for Friday and Saturday with highs around 60 degrees, as winds increase from the south. Strong thunderstorms are possible for Saturday afternoon and evening as a strong cold front moves across the region. Gusty winds around 40 mph will be possible at times Friday night into Saturday night. Colder temperatures arrive by Sunday and early next week, with highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Drier weather will develop for early next week, yet more rain showers are possible around Thanksgiving Day.

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies and scattered rain showers are possible early, with diminishing rain overnight. Chilly temperatures continue, with a low temperature of 37 degrees.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies develop for Thursday, with a chilly high temperature of 49 degrees.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies and chilly temperatures continue, with a low of 32 degrees.

FRIDAY: A few late day rain showers are possible for Friday, with a high temperature of 60 degrees.

FRIDAY NIGHT: A few rain showers will be possible, along with gusty winds, with a low temperature of 50 degrees.

SATURDAY: Rain showers and thunderstorms are likely for Saturday, as a strong cold front moves across Kentucky. Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible, with gusty winds the biggest issue. Saturday high temperatures will be around 61 degrees, yet temperatures will fall quickly as the cold front moves through Kentucky late in the day.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies and cold temperatures will be around, with a low temperature of 32 degrees.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies and colder temperatures develop, with a high temperature of only 39 degrees.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies and cold temperatures develop, with a low of 24 degrees.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies and chilly temperatures continue, with a high of 45 degrees.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies and cold temperatures linger, with a low temperature of 33 degrees.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies and cool temperatures continue, with a high temperature of 52 degrees.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies and chilly temperatures continue, with a low temperature of 44 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies will be possible, with the chance for a few scattered rain showers. High temperatures will be around 58 degrees.

-Chief Meteorologist Jason Myers