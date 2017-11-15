Pulaski County community begins saying good-bye to plane crash victims

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A community is beginning the sad task of saying good-bye to four plane crash victims from Pulaski County.

The plane crash happened on November 12th in Barren County and killed 41-year-old Kyle Stewart, a Somerset dentist, 40-year-old Quinton Whitaker, a chaplain for the Somerset Police Department, 41-year-old Scott Foster, a Somerset attorney, and his son, 15-year-old Noah Foster, a freshman at Pulaski County High School.

The National Transportation Safety Board is continuing to investigate the crash.

The visitation for Whitaker is scheduled for Wednesday, November 15th from 5-9 p.m. at Grace Baptist Church in Somerset. His funeral will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, also at Grace Baptist Church.

The visitation and funeral for Kyle Stewart will be held at the Chapel of Oak Hill Baptist Church in Somerset. Visitation is Thursday from 5-9 p.m. and the funeral will be at 9 a.m. Friday.

The visitation for Scott Foster and Noah Foster will be at 4 p.m. Thursday at the Beacon Hill Baptist Church in Somerset. A celebration of life for both Scott and Noah will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, also at the Beacon Hill Baptist Church