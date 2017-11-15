Grab the umbrellas, rain returns this afternoon.

Good morning Kentucky! We are starting off the day today with a bit of sunshine but the clouds will slowly be increasing along with showers this afternoon. As you head out the door make sure you’re bundled up and grab those umbrellas. Showers will stick around through the afternoon and overnight tonight. Today will be slightly warmer than yesterday warming up near 55 degrees for your high temperature. Tonight will be another chilly one with a low near 37 degrees. By tomorrow the sunshine will return with a cool high temperature of 48 degrees. Friday the day will start with more sunny skies and by the afternoon we will see a nice warm high temperature near 59 degrees. Enjoy the little break from the rain because the rain returns late Friday evening and will stick around on Saturday. It’ll be a damp start to the weekend with the showers on Saturday but we will finish the weekend on Sunday with sunny conditions. Grab the umbrellas and make it a great week.