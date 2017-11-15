“Fit the jigsaw together for Friday night.”

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – It’ll be Scott County hosting Frederick Douglass in the state quarterfinals Friday night.

Round one went to the Cards 55-21 back in the regular season.

How tough will it be for County to beat the Broncos twice?

Maybe it’s a question best answered by me according to the head man Jim McKee.

Douglass is all about the details this week preparing for the big red machine.

The Broncos saw first hand in that 34 point loss in Georgetown you can’t make mistakes and get away with it when the Cards are on the other side of the ball.

Hear from McKee and Douglass head coach Brian Landis in the video.

