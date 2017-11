LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The football Cats have responded time and time and time again this season following a loss.

Three times, UK has won the game following a defeat.

Winning at Vanderbilt was a nice road victory; even bigger considering it was the largest margin of victory for Kentucky this season and it was done away from home in league play.

What played into that win and what will it take to translate to this week at Georgia as well?

Hear from Mark Stoops in the video.