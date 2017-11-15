Details released in officer-involved shooting in Knott County

HAZARD, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police release new details on an officer-involved shooting in Knott County.

They say 26-year-old Zachery Tyler Caudill, of Pippa Passes, was shot by police officers after a pursuit that went through two counties.

State police say it started when Trooper Brandon Watts tried to stop a truck he saw back out onto Kentucky 15, nearly running into oncoming traffic.

The truck was later reported stolen from a home at that location.

State police say, after a two-county chase, the driver of the truck, Zachary Caudill, finally stopped on an old coal mine haul road in the Raven community of Knott County.

They say Caudill got out of the truck but ignored Trooper Watts and Officer Kalin Caudill’s commands for him to show his hands and get on the ground.

According to state police, he reached for his waistband like he was grabbing for a weapon, and that’s when the officers fired, hitting him once in the leg.

Trooper Watts and Officer Caudill have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure for officers involved in this type of incident.

Both officers have been with Kentucky State Police for one year.

Once Caudill is released from the hospital, they say he will taken to jail and booked on charges of theft by unlawful taking, fleeing or evading Police, menacing and resisting arrest.

Additional charges are expected.