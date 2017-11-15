Check out this yummy recipe for Mediterranean Chick Pea Salad from Wild Thyme with Chef, Allison Davis!

Mediterranean Chick Pea Salad
Ingredients:
FOR THE SALAD:
- 1/2 cup finely diced red onion (about 1/2 small)
- 2 (15-ounce) cans reduced-sodium chickpeas, rinsed and drained
- 1 1/2 cups chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley (about 1 bunch)
- 1 red bell pepper, chopped
- 1 orange or yellow bell pepper, chopped
- 1 green bell pepper, chopped
- 1/2 large seedless cucumber, chopped (about 2 cups)
- 1/2 cup crumbled feta (about 4 ounces)
FOR THE DRESSING:
- 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 3 tablespoons red wine vinegar
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 1/2 teaspoons dried oregano
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
Directions:
- Place the onions in a bowl of cool water and let them soak while you prepare the other ingredients (this removes the harsher bite from the onions, while still giving great flavor).
- Place the chickpeas, parsley, bell peppers, cucumber, and feta in a large serving bowl.
- In a small mixing bowl or large measuring cup, stir together the dressing ingredients: olive oil, red wine vinegar, garlic, oregano, salt and pepper. Drain the red onions and add them to the chickpea mixture, then pour the dressing over the top. Toss to combine. If time allows, let marinate in the refrigerator for 30 minutes, or enjoy immediately.