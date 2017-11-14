UPDATE: Arrest made in woman’s shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Police say they arrested a suspect in connection to a shooting in Lexington Monday.

They say 26-year-old Brooke June is charged with assault.

According to police, at around 11:50 p.m. Monday, officers were called to the 800 block of Cheryl lane about a person who had been shot.

They say a 26-year-old woman was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say they learned June and the victim are acquaintances and had been involved in a dispute over drugs.

They say June was located not long after the shooting and taken into custody without incident.

