LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Traffic is back open on I-75 after a box truck turned over Monday night.

The accident happened near mile marker 110. Police say a passenger car swerved into another lane and in front of the truck.

As the driver of the truck tried to avoid the car, he over-corrected and the truck flipped over.

Police say there were no injuries, but the North-bound lane was closed for about an hour.