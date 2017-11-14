Suspect in Richmond murder behind bars

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man wanted for murder in Richmond is behind bars in Lexington.

Eltron Bailey was taken into custody on Monday afternoon, according to the Fayette County Detention Center.

Bailey and his twin brother, Elton Bailey, are accused of killing 21-year-old Jaicoatai Dean back on October 7th on Foxhaven Drive in Richmond.

Eltron Bailey is charged with carrying a concealed weapon, parole violation, persistent felony offender, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, trafficking a controlled substance and violation of conditions of release.

Authorities are still searching for his brother Elton.

When Richmond Police issued arrest warrants for both brothers shortly after the shooting, they referred to them as “armed and dangerous.”