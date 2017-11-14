Sunshine returns this afternoon.

We’re starting off the morning today cloudy and chilly but the clouds will slowly be decreasing throughout the day. As we move into the afternoon hours we will see sunny skies return and temperatures will warm back up near 50 degrees. Tonight will be another chilly night with low temperatures dropping into the upper 30’s along with mostly clear conditions. There is no need for the umbrellas today but as you head out the doors for work tomorrow you’ll want to grab them because the rain will be returning. Tomorrow we will start the day off with some sunshine but by the afternoon more clouds and showers will move back into the area. Along with that bit of rain we will see high temperatures climbing back into the mid 50’s. Showers will stick around into the evening but by Thursday the will move out of the region. On Thursday the clouds will slowly move out of the area bringing us more sunny conditions. Make it a great week and don’t forget the umbrellas tomorrow!