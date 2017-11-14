Rest area in Powell County reopening

JACKSON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a rest area in Powell County is reopening.

The Junior Williamson Rest Area, located at Exit 33 of the Bert T. Combs Mountain Parkway at Slade, will reopen for public use at 12 p.m. on Thursday, November 16.

All portions of the rest area, including restrooms, vending, and short-term parking, will be open to the public. The rest area had been closed to all but commercial vehicle parking since mid-August for a repair and renovation project.

Visitors are reminded that long-term parking of unattended vehicles at the rest area parking lot is prohibited. Passenger vehicle parking is intended for rest area patrons only. Signage is in place to inform drivers of this policy. Commercial vehicle drivers may use the appropriate parking lot for federally-mandated breaks and longer-term rest periods. Drivers who need to leave their vehicles unattended for longer periods should use the Park and Ride lot located on the opposite (north) side of the Mountain Parkway at Exit 33.