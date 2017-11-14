Representative Jeff Hoover released from hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Kentucky’s former Republican House speaker has been released from a hospital where he went for treatment days after resigning his leadership position amid sexual harassment allegations.

Speaker Pro Tem David Osborne said Tuesday that Representative Jeff Hoover’s release from the hospital was confirmed by Hoover’s family. Osborne says Hoover is “doing well” and his family requests privacy as he recovers at home.

Hoover was hospitalized last week for a heart-related issue.

Hoover was the first Republican in nearly 100 years to serve as speaker when he was elected to the post in January.

He recently acknowledged being one of four lawmakers who settled a sexual harassment allegation outside of court with a staff member. Hoover denied the harassment allegation but said he sent inappropriate but consensual text messages.

