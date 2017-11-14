Rain showers develop for Wednesday & Saturday this week

Overview: Cool temperatures continue for the rest of the week, with the chance for rain on Wednesday and Saturday of this week. Strong thunderstorms are possible for Friday night into Saturday. Colder temperatures arrive by Sunday and early next week.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies and chilly temperatures continue, with a low of 36 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and scattered rain showers develop, with a high of 56 degrees. The best chance for rain will be for the late afternoon and evening hours with 0.10” to 0.25” of rain.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies and isolated rain showers are possible, with a low temperature of 37 degrees.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies develop for Thursday, with a cool high temperature of 49 degrees.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies and chilly temperatures continue, with a low of 31 degrees.

FRIDAY: Late day rain showers develop for Friday, with a high temperature of 58 degrees.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Rain chances will be on the increase, with a low temperature of 52 degrees.

SATURDAY: Rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible, as a strong cold front moves across Kentucky. Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible. Saturday high temperatures will be around 59 degrees, along with gusty winds.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies and cold temperatures will be around, with a low temperature of 32 degrees.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies and colder temperatures develop, with a high temperature of only 39 degrees.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies and cold temperatures develop, with a low of 23 degrees.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies and chilly temperatures continue, with a high of 45 degrees.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies and cold temperatures linger, with a low temperature of 34 degrees.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies and cool temperatures continue, with a high temperature of 53 degrees.

-Chief Meteorologist Jason Myers