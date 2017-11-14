Police: Woman shot on Cheryl Lane, suspect in custody

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A woman is in the hospital after being shot during a dispute with another woman, according to police.

Police say they responded to a shots fired call on Cheryl Lane at around midnight Monday.

When officers arrived they say they found the woman with a gunshot wound to her upper chest.

Police say her injuries are non life-threatening.

Investigators say the gunshot victim shared information that led to the suspect who was a few houses down from where the victim was shot.

Police believe the two women may have been having an argument before the shooting.

The suspect was brought into police headquarteres for questioning and is cooperating with the investigation, according to police.

No charges have been filed at this time.