LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – It’s Kentucky and Kansas tonight in Chicago. The Cats and Jayhawks set to be the nightcap of the Champions Classic on ESPN after Duke takes on Michigan State in the early game.

It’s what should be the first true test of where the Cats are at this season, but as Solid Blue fans saw in the first two outings, Utah Valley and Vermont gave UK everything it wanted and more.

So what’s the strategy tonight against Kansas?

Hear from Cal in the video.