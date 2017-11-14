New cable provider coming to Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – In Lexington people have grumbled about Spectrum cable and internet, especially the cost and the service. It looks like people could soon have another option. Mayor Jim Gray said he promised to give citizens a new choice in television providers, and Tuesday morning he exclaimed Santa Claus has come to town.

“Over these glass fibers, can travel unlimited amounts of information at the speed of light.”

Gray announced at a press conference that the company MetroNet, will build a fiber-optic network, transforming Lexington into a gigabit city, with ultrafast internet access that will hopefully attract high tech businesses and new jobs.

“T.V. channels, Netflix, UK basketball, video conferencing, remote work, telemedicine, massive cloud back ups, things humanity has yet to imagine. That will happen over fiber.”

MetroNet will carry data at 1,000 megabits per second, which basically means, what used to take thirty minutes to download, will now download in thirty seconds.

“You’ll be able to get much much faster internet service, that means your Netflix or Hulu will not be interrupted.”

He says the Indiana based MetroNet plans to start building the fiber-optic network in January, the company says it’s paying at least 70-million dollars to install the network.

“The key for us is to bring choice and competition, that’s where we win because if we bring choice and competition to the community, we can earn our customers loyalty and we can urge them to sign up for our organization.”

The mayor says once this happens, Lexington will be the largest gigabit city in America.