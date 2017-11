LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The football Cats have a big game Saturday in Athens taking on an angry, one-loss Georgia team.

UGA leads the all-times series with Kentucky 56-12-2.

28-4-2 the mark in Bulldog country.

For Solid Blue fans, it’s tough getting to this point because they can’t help but think the team should be 9-1 playing for the SEC East title.

What would Mark Stoops say to a fan who’s upset the program isn’t playing in that situation?

Hear from Stoops in the video.