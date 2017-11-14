LPD: Homes and cars damaged after shooting on N. Upper Street

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington Police say they are investigating an early morning shooting that damaged several homes and cars on North Upper Street.

Police say they were called to the 600 block of North Upper Street Tuesday at around 3 a.m.

Several neighbors reported hearing at least 20 shots being fired.

When officers arrived on scene they found three homes and two cars were hit.

While police were investigating the shooting — they were notified that two male gunshot victims were admitted to the hospital.

According to police, the gunshot victims say they were driving near the Lyric Theater on Third and Ohio Street when they were shot.

Both have non-life threatening injuries and are expected to recover.

Investigators say they are looking into whether the two cases are related.