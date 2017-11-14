Lexington designated a Ford Next Generation Learning Community

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A program on Tuesday saw Lexington officially designated a Ford Next Generation Learning Community and Fayette County Public Schools launch of The Academies of Lexington in three of the county’s six high schools.

According to Fayette County Public Schools, the Ford Next Generation Learning Community (Ford NGL) program uses an in-house academy model to help high school educators, local employers, and community leaders better prepare young people to compete in the 21st-century global economy.

The Academies of Lexington are in the implementation phase at Bryan Station, Frederick Douglass, and Tates Creek high schools.

“The Academies of Lexington give students voice and choice in their education. Early opportunities to explore areas of interest help students (plan) the trajectory of their future,” said FCPS Superintendent Manny Caulk in a press release. “By joining the Ford NGL network, Fayette County Public Schools is raising the bar. The true measure of success is not a high school diploma but where that diploma takes you in life.”

The district says students in the academies learn through the lens of a potential career path such as Engineering, Manufacturing, and Robotics; Information Technology; Health/Medical Sciences; or Leadership and Professional Services.

They participate in field trips, job shadowing, internships, and apprenticeships, and they benefit from working closely with professionals in their field of interest, which connects classroom knowledge to success in the workplace.

To be designated a Ford Next Generation Learning Community, Lexington developed a three-year master plan to increase the number of students learning in career academies and to broaden its reach through affiliations with local business, education, and civic leaders.