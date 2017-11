LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Catholic last met Boyle County in the playoffs back in 2014…a 40-35 Knights win after winning 26-17 in the regular season.

In the series between the two, since 1997 Lex Cath has 4 times knocked out the Rebs in the playoffs after winning in the regular season. County has 3 such feats in that time frame.

The Rebels won the regular season matchup 48-17 this year, so how will Catholic approach Friday night and round 2?

Hear from head coach Mark Perry in the video.