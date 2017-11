LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The theme here in the high school football state quarterfinals is one built on rivalry and rematch.

LCA will head to Titletown to attempt to take down Danville after falling 44-28 at home with the district crown on the line.

The Admirals are unblemished. The Eagles have the lone loss to the Ads.

So what went right in round one for LCA and what has to change to get a different, desired result?

Hear from head man Ethan Atchley in the video.