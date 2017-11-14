KSP searching for escaped inmate

BENTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police are looking for an escapee from Marshall County Jail.

State police say at 30-year-old Dakota W. Reeder, of Simpsonville, left the Marshall County Class D Facility at just before 8:30 p.m. Monday.

He is a white male, 5’06”, 140 lbs, with brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, dark tennis shoes, and a black long sleeve shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.

