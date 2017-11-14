Hotels recruited to help fight against human trafficking

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Kentucky’s attorney general is recruiting hotel workers to join the fight against human trafficking.

Attorney General Andy Beshear on Tuesday announced a statewide campaign to train front line hotel workers to be vigilant against human trafficking.

The campaign encourages Kentucky hotel owners to sign a pledge to have their staff complete online human trafficking training. The training warns them to look for signs of sex trafficking and instructs hotel staff on how to safely report the activity.

This summer Beshear’s office provided human trafficking prevention training sessions for health care workers, local leaders and law enforcement throughout western Kentucky.

Beshear says his office is currently working 14 human trafficking cases and has assisted local law enforcement in an effort to resolve 96 other human trafficking complaints.